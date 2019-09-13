



And so it begins! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna, spilled all the details about her first crush.

“He always listens to my feelings,” the toddler told her mom, 33, in a Thursday, September 12, Instagram video. “He always shares.” When the Bring the Funny judge asked if Luna’s crush was cute, she added, “Yeah. He has really long hair right to here. It’s brown.”

The little one went on to say that he isn’t her boyfriend, clarifying, “He’s my cute, cute boy friend.” She also said that she won’t be going to his house anytime soon. “Only if he tells me to,” she said.

Teigen captioned the social media upload: “Oh mannnnn what the!? You’re three!!!” She added in the comments: “Thinking about when she gets married and I put this in the beginning of the video compilation oh my goddddd.”

Legend, 40, wrote, “Always listen to her feelings.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the EGOT winner welcomed their daughter in 2016. She became a big sister in May 2018 when her baby brother, Miles, now 15 months, arrived.

Earlier this month, the Utah native opened up about how she balances two kids with her career. “I have HELP and a half,” the Cravings author tweeted on September 5. “That’s it. There is no way I could have done it without it. I’m so lucky to have it and I don’t know how anyone else does it. I have so much respect for all of you. (Also our amazing set provided an amazing daycare room).”

As far as Teigen and the “All of Me” singer’s plans for baby No. 3, Teigen wants to hold off for a bit. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “These guys are exhausting!”

