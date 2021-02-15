Chrissy Teigen Posts Nude Selfie 1 Week After Endometriosis Surgery

Showing self-love. Chrissy Teigen shared a nude mirror selfie one week after her endometriosis surgery.

“Happy Valentines Day,” the Bring the Funny judge, 35, wrote on her Sunday, February 14, Instagram Story. “Love yourself! Bitch has been through it.”

The Cravings author covered her chest in the social media upload taken in her bathroom. Not only could the scars from her June 2020 breast implant removal be seen, but Band-Aids from her endometriosis surgery earlier this month were visible as well.

The Utah native’s February 4 procedure was “a toughie,” she tweeted the following day. “My whole belly got numbed,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote. “It’s gonna be numb for, like, a couple days. … It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo.”

Teigen shared another update later that same night, noting that she didn’t “feel great.”

The model’s surgery was the same week as her and her husband John Legend’s late son Jack’s due date. The couple suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020, five months after announcing their pregnancy news.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen, who is also the mother of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, captioned intimate hospital photos at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The following month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model defended sharing pictures in an essay for Medium. “I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles,” Teigen explained in October 2020. “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

The experience made Teigen “stronger,” Legend, 42, said during a December 2020 Today show appearance.

“I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy,” the EGOT winner explained at the time. “But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family.”