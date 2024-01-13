Christina Aguilera’s 9-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, already has a clear picture of her future career.

“She’s so enraptured by the world behind the scenes and the production of everything, and she loves the band and the background singers,” Aguilera, 43, gushed to Vogue in an interview published on Friday, January 12, while discussing her debut Las Vegas residency. “She wants to take drum lessons — she is about it. She gives me so much love and support. Before I go on stage, she knows I get nervous, and she’s like, ‘You’re going to do great, mama.’”

According to Aguilera, Summer — whom the pop star shares with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler — is angling to take over the job of her manager.

“On the way to school the other day with her dad, [Summer] said, ‘When I grow up, I want to either be mama’s photographer or mama’s manager.’ It’s so funny,” Aguilera quipped. “So we told will.i.am that [when he came to see the show, and he was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s your daught-ager.’ So daught-ager is the word of the year. It’s just so cute.”

“Daught-ager,” a combination of the words daughter and manager, “100 percent” describes Summer.

“If I’m running late for something or have an appointment, she’s like, ‘You know they’re waiting, Mama. We need to go,’” Aguilera explained to Vogue. “I was [previously] working with someone who predicted her birth to me, a very intuitive person, and she said, ‘You’re going to have a daughter, and she’s going to be your protector. She’s going to be on this earth to watch over you and protect and support you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, really?’ And literally she’s embodying that, and it’s just the most beautiful [thing].”

Summer — who Aguilera says “marches to the beat of her own drum” and is “such a light — is Aguilera’s second child. She previously welcomed son Max in 2008 with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Aguilera and Bratman, now 46, split two years later before she moved on with Rutler, now 38. Rutler proposed in 2014, but the pair are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”