Baby No. 3! Christina Milian has given birth to her third child, her second with Matt Pokora.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed,” she captioned an Instagram photo with their newborn on Saturday, April 24. “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

The singer, 39, revealed her baby bump in December 2020. “You and me + 3. #MoreLove,” the New Jersey native captioned a silhouette shot via Instagram at the time.

Fellow pregnant stars commented on the social media upload, from Cassie to Khadijah Haqq. “Omg!!!! I’m screaming!!!! Congratulations you guys!! This is amazing!!” the Step Up star, 34, wrote, while the Dash Dolls alum, 37, added, “Omg yassss!”

Milian became a mom in March 2010 when she and her then-husband, The-Dream, welcomed their daughter, Violet.

When it comes to coparenting with the Grammy winner, 43, the Grandfathered alum exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 that the former couple were “manag[ing].” Milian explained, “We’ve done so well. It’s been 10 years. I’m really proud of how we’ve always put Violet first and our friendship goes along with that as well, but we get along great.”

The “Dip It Low” singer added at the time: “Violet has siblings in Atlanta, and we just check on each other and make sure everybody is doing whatever we can. When it’s time, we get the kids together. … We shift off summers and holidays and things like that.”

Violet became a big sister in January 2020 when Isaiah was born. She felt “so excited” about her new role before her baby brother even arrived.

“She’s always rubbing my belly now,” Milian gushed exclusively to Us in August 2019. “She thinks it’s gonna be a boy. So she already has her dibs in for that, so we’ll see.”

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star and Pokora, 35, started dating in August 2017, and parenting has made them “stronger” and “closer” as a couple, Milian said of the French singer in May 2020.

She told Us, “We’re already best friends, but I mean to have this together and to look at each other and just know what we’ve done together, it’s just grown into that kind of real unconditional love. I see that he loves being in his role as a father.”

Pokora was “so in love” with Isaiah and “ready to make more,” Milian added at the time. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, my body’s not ready!’ I just want to enjoy this moment. I’m like, ‘Well, maybe, do we hurry up and keep going so that we can knock it out?’ [A quarantine baby] is not out of the picture.”