The Happiest Spring Break on Earth! Christina Ricci brought her oldest child, son Freddie, on a special mother-son getaway to Disneyland.

“Spring break ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳,” the Yellowjackets star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 30, sharing rare photos with Freddie, 8, inside the Anaheim, California, theme park.

Ricci, who shares her son with ex-husband James Heerdegen, posed for a selfie with Freddie while wearing coordinating Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears in front of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. Freddie was also able to bring a friend along, smiling as the buddies received Captain Hook’s autograph and met R2D2.

The Addams Family star first became a mother in 2014 when she welcomed Freddie with then-husband Heerdegen, now 42. After six years of marriage, Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020 and it was finalized in December 2022.

Ricci went on to find love with Mark Hampton, whom she wed in October 2021, amid her pregnancy with their first child together. Daughter Cleopatra “Cleo” arrived two months later.

“We were gonna call her Cleo and then right before they were preparing me for the C-section, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, [and] my husband was like, ‘We’ve got to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,’” the former child star quipped during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2022. “I was sort of like, ‘Whatever, we can talk about this later.’ Then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram. … Well, I guess her name is Cleopatra. I just thought it would be Cleo, but he figured it out while I was in recovery. Cleopatra’s good. I mean, it’s a queen’s name.”

Since becoming a parent, Ricci has noticed a shift in herself. “My son’s birth really broke my nihilism and it was a pretty surprising change,” she revealed during a Sunday Times Style interview, which was published in November 2022. “I thought I would really love him and feel a lot of emotions towards him. I didn’t realize that it is all or nothing.”

The Sleepy Hollow actress has also gushed over watching the celebrity hairstylist with both Freddie and Cleo.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the kindest, most fun, generous, most imaginative and brilliant man I have ever known,” she gushed via Instagram in February. “You are one of the best examples of your species and frankly, a unicorn 🦄 (No wonder our little girl is crazy for them)🦄 You take care of us and love us in a way I never thought possible. I LOVE YOU so much @markhamptonhair.”