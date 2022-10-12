Standing by her decisions. Coco Austin defended her parenting choices after receiving criticism for allowing her daughter Chanel, 6, to bathe in the kitchen sink.

“Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” Austin, 43, told Page Six on Tuesday, October 11. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom, you have bathed your child in the sink.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum, who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, posted a TikTok last month which includes footage of her daughter’s bathing routine. “The sink is easiest when you have to be fast,” she wrote alongside a video of Chanel watching an iPad while relaxing in the water. After negative comments began pouring in, the model took to social media to shut down the hate.

“Wow, just wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!” she wrote via Twitter at the time.

Austin continued: “People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”

The sink incident is not the first time the California native has clapped back at mom shamers. In May, she drew backlash for sharing photos of her daughter in a stroller.

“Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize everything I do!” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “This stroller thing trending right now [and the comments] about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn’t there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH.”

The Thira actress also received criticism in July 2021 after revealing that she still breastfed her then-5-year-old daughter on occasion.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Austin exclusively told Us Weekly. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child. … Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Austin and Ice-T, 64, exchanged vows in 2002. The rapper has also spoken candidly about ignoring the parenting police.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star said during an October 2021 appearance on The View. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”