Talent runs in the family! Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco Arquette, showed off their musical abilities while performing a Demi Lovato cover on Saturday, March 7.

In a new Instagram post, the Friends alum, 55, shared a video of herself and the 15-year-old’s rendition to the 27-year-old Disney Channel star’s 2020 comeback song, “Anyone.” Cox played the tune on the piano, while her daughter sang the track’s emotional lyrics.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating,” the former Cougar Town actress captioned the Instagram clip on Saturday. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

The video received warm praise from many of Cox’s famous friends. Kate Hudson, for one, pointed out how good Coco’s “voice” is. Jennifer Aniston, Cox’s longtime pal and Coco’s godmother, wrote that the teenager did “just like her god mama taught her …👏🏽❤️🥳😑.”

Laura Dern noted how “GORGEOUS Coco” is, while Allison Janey said the mother-daughter pair’s performance was “beautiful.”

Cox and Coco have showcased their love for performing together across social media before. Earlier this year, the actress posted a dance routine the duo did together for TikTok.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics,” Cox captioned the Instagram post of the TikTok in January.

Rosanna Arquette, Coco’s aunt, previously spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her niece’s talent. “We have a younger generation of really great actresses, but Coco could be on Broadway,” the After Hours actress, 60, told Us in June 2019. “She’s wonderful. I love watching her when she does a play, and she’s a singer. She’s so great.”

Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, who the actress was married to from 1999 to 2013. In May 2019, the 48-year-old Never Been Kissed actor opened up about his coparenting relationship with the fellow Scream alum.

“[Cox and I] have always just made [Coco] the No. 1 priority,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it’s a bit tricky, but she’s got a huge heart and she’s really, really a brilliant girl, so we’re very lucky.”

David continued by detailing his bond with Coco, adding, “I was a really wild child, so she’s a lot cooler than I was, a lot more confident than I’d ever been,” Arquette said. “I think when you have trust and you can be open with them, that helps. Just showing them love, being supportive.”

Cox is currently dating Snow Patrol rocker, Johnny McDaid. David, meanwhile, went on to marry actress Christina McLarty in 2015 and welcome two children: Charlie, 5, and Augustus, 3.