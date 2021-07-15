Like mother, like daughter? Courteney Cox asked her daughter, Coco, on Wednesday, July 14, whether she would rather date a young Chandler Bing or a young Joey Tribbiani.

The 57-year-old Friends alum and the 17-year-old went back and forth in the Instagram video during a game of “Who Knows Best.” After guessing each other’s favorite meals, favorite qualities and more, the actress asked the teenager about her former costars. (Cox’s character, Monica Geller, married Bing, played by Matthew Perry, in the NBC show.)

The Alabama native guessed “Joey,” played by Matt LeBlanc, and Coco replied, “Correct.” Cox did not share her own answer to the question.

The Cougar Town alum, who shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, reunited with Perry, 51, and LeBlanc, 53, in May for HBO Max’s Friends special, as well as Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

On Tuesday, July 13, Cox got her first Emmy nomination for her role in the variety special. The Scream star was previously the only starring member of the cast who wasn’t tapped for an award during the show’s 10 seasons.

Cox posted an on-set selfie to celebrate at the time, writing via Instagram: “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”

In a post of his own, LeBlanc gushed that he was “very grateful,” while Kudrow, 57, wrote, “Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for four Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!!”

Cox’s daughter has a close bond with the Friends actors, specifically Aniston, 52. The Morning Show star wished the teen a happy 17th birthday in June with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious,” the Golden Globe winner wrote last month. Cox added with a post of her own: “Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented and wise Coco. I love you so much.”

Arquette, 49, for his part, shared multiple throwback photos of the birthday girl via Instagram. “I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette,” the actor, who is also the father of Charlie, 7, and Augustus, 4, with Christina McLarty, wrote. “Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!”