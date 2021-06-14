Greatest godmother! Jennifer Aniston sweetly celebrated her goddaughter Coco’s 17th birthday on Sunday, June 13.

“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious!” the Friends alum, 52, captioned a throwback Instagram Story photo with Courteney Cox’s teen. The Los Angeles native used emojis to caption a second shot of herself and Cox, 56, posing beside the sleepy little one.

“Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented and wise Coco,” the Alabama native wrote on her own Instagram account. “I love you so much.”

Her ex-husband, David Arquette, for his part, shared multiple throwback pictures with their teenager, writing, “I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!”

The Cougar Town alum was pregnant with Coco in 2004 while filming season 10 of Friends, giving birth one month after the final episode aired. The birthday girl is growing up “way too fast,” Aniston wrote via Instagram in November 2019 after Cox snapped a Thanksgiving selfie with her daughter. “Or am I protecting?” the Morning Show star asked. “Love you deep.”

The mother-daughter shot came six months after Arquette, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly about his “brilliant” kid’s “huge heart.” The actor gushed at the time: “I was a really wild child, so she’s a lot cooler than I was, a lot more confident than I’d ever been. I think when you have trust and you can be open with them, that helps. Just showing them love, being supportive.”

The Virginia native, who is also the father of Charlie, 7, and Augustus, 4, with Christina McLarty, called coparenting with Cox his “No. 1 priority.” He added, “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky, as far as teenagers go.”

Coco’s parents split in 2010, and the former couple have a “friendship and relationship that is [made] out of respect,” Arquette told Yahoo! Entertainment in August 2020. “We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid.”

Arquette went on to tell The Guardian in January that he owes the teenager an apology. “Divorce is so difficult,” the See Spot Run star explained at the time.