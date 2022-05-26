Going glam! Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, stepped out for her first public appearance after losing her son during labor earlier this year.

The 28-year-old model posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Elvis on Wednesday, May 25.

Rodríguez, who shares two children with the soccer star, 36, wore a sexy, silver gown while attending the red carpet event in France. The dress hugged her frame, showing off her curves. Rodriquez topped off the look with silver jewelry, emerald drop earrings and silver heels.

“MERCI CANNES 🇫🇷,” the Argentina native captioned of photos from her trip, including one of herself getting onto a private plane in her glamorous dress.

The getaway came one month after Rodríguez and Ronaldo announced that they lost one of their twin babies during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Portuguese athlete wrote via Instagram on April 18, in a statement signed by both him and his love. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple chose not to reveal their other child’s name or the birthdate of the twins at the time. The pair brought their baby girl home a few weeks later, which Ronaldo confirmed via social media by posting a family photo.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” he wrote on April 21. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

The twosome announced their daughter’s moniker earlier this month, sharing a photo of the little one sleeping in her crib.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚,” Rodríguez captioned an Instagram snap of the infant on May 7, adding that she was born on April 18.

The I Am Georgina star also shares 4-year-old daughter Alana with Ronaldo. The professional soccer player is the father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, 4, the latter of which he welcomed via surrogate.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential