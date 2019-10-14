



Taking their time! David Foster and Katharine McPhee aren’t expanding their family just yet.

“She’s not pregnant,” the record producer, 69, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 6th annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club benefiting Imagine LA on Sunday, October 13.

While the Grammy winner didn’t discuss their “private” family plans, he did gush about married life with the American Idol alum, 35. “[I’m a] huge [fan],” he told Us. “She’s an amazing singer, amazing actor and an amazing wife.”

He and the “Lick My Lips” singer tied the knot in the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in June.

A source told Us exclusively at the time that the Los Angeles native looked “so pretty.” The wedding was also “really intimate and special, not a huge spectacle like David’s last one [to Yolanda Hadid], but still magical.”

The musician is already the father of daughters Allison, 49, Amy, 46, Sara, 38, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33.

“We really genuinely love Katharine,” Erin Foster told Us in September. “It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 and started dating in 2017. They made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala, and the Canadian producer proposed two months later. Following their engagement, a source told Us exclusively that “David says Katharine is his true love and muse.” The insider added, “They do want to have a family.”

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. (Foster played piano at the wedding reception at the time). Foster was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986 and Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005. He and Hadid, 55, tied the knot in 2011 but split in May 2017.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

