Did Pregnant Britney Spears Just Hint at the Sex and Name of Her 3rd Baby?

A telling caption? Pregnant Britney Spears’ recent Instagram upload sparked speculation that she and Sam Asghari have a baby girl on the way.

The singer, 40, posted a zoomed-in Instagram photo on Thursday, April 14, of her left eye, nose and mouth. The Grammy winner captioned the social media upload with multiple eye and heart emojis, writing, “ROSE!!!”

The Princess of Pop’s followers tried to discern the mysterious message in the comments. “So, it’s a girl?” one user asked, while another added, “Daughter’s name?”

The post came nearly one week after the songwriter, who is also the mother of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, announced that her third child is on the way.

“I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” the Crossroads star wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 11. “It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

In an Instagram post of his own at the time, Asghari, 28, gushed about becoming a parent. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the model wrote on his Story at the time. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏.”

The Iran native told BBC the previous month that he and Spears “should have” conceived their first child “three years ago.”

Asghari explained in the March interview, “When you’re in a relationship with someone that you’re truly in love with, you want to recreate. And this is something that I want to do.”

The couple got engaged in November 2021, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly eight months prior that Asghari “would love to start a family” with his partner.

“He always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father,” the insider explained in March 2021. “He’s a natural around little kids. Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family. He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

The songwriter revealed during a court hearing three months later that she wanted to remove her IUD but couldn’t due to her conservatorship. When the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, the dancer told her Instagram followers that she was “thinking about having another baby.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.