Looking back. Drew Barrymore had a “nervous breakdown” on the Scream set in 1996 when she thought she was pregnant.

“We became so close, Courteney [Cox],” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, told her 57-year-old former costar in a Monday, January 10, episode. “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. I kept asking you, ‘How do you know if you’re pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster but oh, my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?’”

The California native noted that she “felt safe going to” the Friends alum with her worries, saying, “You were the mature, sage person in the room.”

The Cougar Town alum laughed and agreed with Barrymore. “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask,” Cox said.

While the Alabama native welcomed daughter Coco, now 17, with fellow Scream star David Arquette in 2004, Barrymore became a mom eight years later. The Golden Globe winner gave birth to daughter Olive, now 9, in 2012, followed by daughter Frankie, now 7, in 2014.

The Emmy nominee shares her children with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The former couple called it quits in 2016, and the 43-year-old art consultant moved on with Vogue fashion director Alexandra Michler.

Barrymore called Kopelman’s wife, 34, “the most extraordinary stepmom” on Wednesday, January 12, telling Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk about her struggles to date as a single mom.

“I don’t know how to date with kids,” the Santa Clarita Diet alum explained on an episode of her CBS show. “I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters.”

The Wildflower author went on to tell CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King at the time that she “never” plans to remarry, adding, “There’s no reason to be. … I would maybe live with someone again. Maybe. But there’s no way I will ever, ever, ever be married again.”

Prior to dating Kopelman, Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.