Homemade Cards! Inside Duchess Kate’s ‘Low-Key’ Birthday With 3 Kids

A sweet celebration! Duchess Kate’s three kids made their mom feel special on her 39th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic on January 9.

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a “low-key” party this year at Anmer Hall with immediate family members, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, “made their mom the cutest birthday cards using paint, glitter and sparkles,” the insider adds. The little ones also “gave her handmade birthday gifts and flowers, which they picked from the garden.”

The siblings even helped their dad, Prince William, prepare Kate’s birthday lunch, complete with “sandwiches, scones, quiche and homemade pies.” They presented her with a “huge caramel and vanilla birthday cake with 39 candles” as well.

While the duchess couldn’t ring in her big day with her friends, her husband, 38, “organized a small Zoom party.” Kate’s pals celebrated her online “with a few glasses of champagne.”

To top off the festivities, the Duke of Cambridge gifted his wife with “a stunning pair of diamond and sapphire earrings.”

As the royals awaited 2021, Kate and William looked back on their eldest two children’s “growth and development” over the past year. “[George and Charlotte] have both grown up so much and are little people now rather than kids,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2020.

Their parents “hope to be able to take the kids with them on royal engagements” this year, the insider added, as long as the events don’t “interfere” with their kids’ schooling at Thomas’s Battersea.

George is very “well-behaved,” another source exclusively told Us in November 2020, noting that his younger sister and brother “both have a cheeky streak.” The insider explained at the time: “Louis is more like Charlotte in personality than George!”

The future king is “obsessed with helicopters, planes and marine biology” and “wants to get into diving,” while “Charlotte loves gymnastics but has recently taken up kids’ yoga.” The little one has been sharing her practice, adorably teaching Louis tree pose.

For more details on Kate's birthday bash earlier this month, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Travis Cronin