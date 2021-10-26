Babies on the brain! Although Emma Slater’s desire to have kids “comes and goes in waves,” her season 30 partner Jimmie Allen’s little ones are only increasing her baby fever.

“I get very much into what I’m doing and my career, but I definitely get baby fever, especially around your kids,” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 32, told the country singer, 36, while speaking with Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, October 25. “They’re so beautiful.”

The Delaware native, who is the father of Aaydin, 7, Naomi, 19 months, and Zara, 1 week, joked, “You can take one of them if you want. I got three. As a matter of fact, take two, leave me with one. Take the 2-year-old, she’s crazy.”

Slater similarly felt bouts of baby fever while competing with James Van Der Beek in 2019. “His kids, all of them are absolutely gorgeous and so mild-mannered and sweet and crazy in all the best ways,” the choreographer told Us at the time. “I definitely get baby fever.”

The British star noted that her husband, Sasha Farber, also experienced “baby fever for a little bit,” adding at the time, “We can’t wait to have little Farbers, whenever that is. But we definitely do want kids. I want to make that decision as and when it happens. I’m at that point in my life now where I don’t want work to massively dictate my family and how the structure of that is.”

Slater wed Farber, 37, in March 2018 in California. Six months later, the Mamma Mia! star told Us that she and the Russian dancer were “totally planning” on starting a family.

As for whether their little ones will be dancers like their parents, Slater said at the time: “I spoke to Sasha about that. I don’t want to pressure [them]. Whatever they want to do, I will be that mom that will take them anywhere they want to go. [I’ll] support their dreams, their aspirations, feed them. Feed them food, but also feed their souls! I want them to be involved in everything and I will definitely make sure I can support them in every way.”

Farber chimed in, “I want to have kids. I don’t know if I’ll put them in dance, because I’d be too nervous, or I’d go watch them and be scared and think I jinxed them or something.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper