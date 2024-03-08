Emily Ratajkowski can barely believe her son, Sylvester “Sly,” is 3 years old — and her birthday tribute to him will have fans ugly crying.

“This day three years ago I felt my beautiful baby’s soul come into the world and held him to my chest and my god — how the time has flown,” Ratajkowski, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 8. “Witnessing Sly become the loving, curious, funny and kind person he is has been the joy of my life. I feel so lucky to call myself Sly’s mama. I can’t wait to see what comes next 💞.”

Ratajkowski shared a TikTok video reel of some of her sweetest memories with her toddler over the years. The clip included travel videos of the mother-son pair, cuddling moments in the snow and the park and Sly placing stickers all over Ratajkowski’s face.

“My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski played in the background as images of Ratajkowski holding Sly close and smiling for the camera continued.

Ratajkowski, who shares Sly with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, picked sentimental lyrics from the track for her heartfelt tribute.

@emrata Sly is THREE! Watching my baby grow into the kind, funny, loving, determined and curious person he is has been the greatest joy I’ve ever known. Every single day I feel full of wonder and gratitude. Here is to the years to come. I love being your mama, Sly. I love you! ♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski

“Cause my love is mine, all mine / I love mine, mine, mine / Nothing in the world belongs to me / But my love mine, all mine, all mine / My baby,” Mitski, 33, sang.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018 just weeks after the pair confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day.

The twosome announced in October 2020 that they were expecting their first baby. “I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” Ratajkowski said via an Instagram video at the time of her baby bump. “We were wondering who you will be. One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real.”

Ratajkowski revealed in March 2021 that Sylvester, whose middle name is Apollo, had joined the couple “Earth side” on the “most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning.”

Months later, Ratajkowski released her debut book, My Body, which she dedicated to the men in her life. “To my husband, for showing me how transforming love can be,” she wrote in the November 2023 inscription. “To Sly, to whom this book is dedicated. While you grew inside of me, I wrote, hoping to become the best version of myself for you.”

Despite the heartfelt tribute, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard called it quits after four years of marriage. The July 2022 breakup came amid speculation that Bear-McClard had been unfaithful.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she revealed of the toxic relationship during a March 2023 appearance on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

That same month, Variety reported that Bear-McClard was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of which allegedly transpired when he was married to Ratajkowski. Bear-McClard has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has remained focused on work and her son since the split. Last month, she shared a few photos with the toddler as they enjoyed mother-son time.

“I really love being sly’s mama,” she captioned the February Instagram post.