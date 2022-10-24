A change of plans. Emma Roberts revealed she would be missing out on trick or treating with her son this Halloween due to work obligations.

“I’m devastated because I have to work on Halloween, but like not in the same state as my son,” the Scream Queens star, 31, shared during an Instagram Live on Monday, October 24. “So, I’m missing trick or treating and I’m feeling really horrible about it.”

The session included Roberts’ Belletrist cofounder Karah Preiss by her side as they chatted with Tell Me Lies stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten as well as showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer. Preiss, 33, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Roberts on the hit Hulu show, revealed that actor Spencer House (who plays Wrigley on the series) shared with the crew that “he was going home for Halloween.” While the producer could not fathom the idea, the American Horror Story alum replied, “That is so cute, I relate,” which prompted the actress to share her disappointment.

Roberts also revealed that Halloween was “her favorite day of the year” and had plans to dress up as a full-body skeleton this year.

Us Weekly confirmed that The Holidate actress was expecting in June 2020 with her ex-fiancé Garrett Hedlund. Roberts gave birth to her son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

As a first-time parent, the We’re the Millers star revealed that the best advice she received was to remember that motherhood gets easier with practice. “It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” she told Violet Grey in March 2021. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

Us confirmed that Roberts and Hedlund, 38, called it quits this past January after three years together.

The Minnesota native took to social media to show his support for the Aquamarine alum following their breakup. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” he gushed in a handwritten note, which he shared via Instagram in May. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.”

In October, Roberts started dating Cody John. The In the Dark actor, 32, shared a snap of himself and the actress sharing a kiss on his Instagram page while the pair were on a romantic getaway.