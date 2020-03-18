New normal. Eva Amurri showed her postpartum body less than a week after giving birth to her and her estranged husband Kyle Martino’s son, Mateo.

“That post-shower postpartum feeling,” the actress, 35, captioned a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story video. “Mamas, ya feel me? It’s the BESSSTTT.”

In the footage, Amurri dried her wet hair while wearing a white tank top and black jeans.

The Undateable alum delivered her baby boy on Friday, March 13, at home. “Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home- birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love,” the New York native captioned a Saturday, March 14, family photo with Martino, 39, their 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe, and their 3-year-old son, Major. “Mateo Antoni Martino 3.13.20, 7lbs 11oz, 21inches.”

The former professional soccer player shared the news on his own account at the time, writing, “Our family has grown!! It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily.”

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2011, announced their split in November 2019. Their breakup came two months after Amurri’s pregnancy announcement.

Last month, Susan Sarandon’s daughter revealed the athlete would not “be in the room” with her when she delivered their second son.

“When I’m laboring, I will have my doula, my midwife team, my kids and some girlfriends there with me,” the blogger told her Instagram followers in February. “Kyle and I decided we are going to have him stay nearby to come right away after the baby is born — but since our intimacy level has changed, I will not have him in the room. We both feel good about this.”

Amurri went on to describe their future coparenting dynamic, writing, “We have developed really good communication skills and we plan to figure it out as we go and stay tuned in to what this baby needs from each of us and both of us together. All we can do is our best. And we are both very committed to doing our best by this little guy.”

Since giving birth, the Brown University graduate has been home-schooling her children amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Who knew I’d be teaching kindergarten on my maternity leave?” she wrote on social media last week.

