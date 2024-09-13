Ewan McGregor turned his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony into a full family affair, bringing along wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead and his children.

McGregor, 53, received a star on the boulevard on Thursday, September 12, and posed with his blended brood to celebrate the milestone. The actor’s eldest daughters — Clara, 28, Jamyan, 23, and Anouk, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis — each touched the star and smiled for the cameras. McGregor and Winstead’s 3-year-old son, Laurie, however, struggled to sit still for the photo session.

During his speech on Thursday, McGregor was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment.

“I had no idea what it would feel like or what it would mean, but it is meaning a great deal,” he said. “It feels very, very nice and I feel very touched by the whole thing. I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend [and Star Wars costar] Carrie Fisher on the pavement here. That means a great deal to me too.”

McGregor further explained that acting is his dream job, so the honor felt even more special.

“I wanted to do this all my life since I was a little boy,” the Scottish star gushed. “I feel like that’s what I was meant to do and I’m so blessed to be able to do it. I’m so blessed to be able to live a creative life because every day I get to work, I get to create stories with all these amazingly creative people … to make something that’s capable of changing the world. I think that is the most amazing privilege.”

McGregor went on to give a shout-out to Winstead, calling her his “favorite actress in the world,” and praised his children.

“I was very lucky to work with my daughter Clara on a movie called Bleeding Love,” he gushed. “What a privilege I got to play Clara’s dad — and be Clara’s dad at the same time! It was an amazing thing and we made a movie that was super personal to us.”

While McGregor’s other daughter Esther, 22, was absent from the Thursday festivities, he still celebrated her own accomplishments.

“I worked with my other daughter Esther, who I just was visiting in Halifax in Nova Scotia,” McGregor said. “She’s making a series up there and I was on set and was reinspired watching her passion and enthusiasm for this thing that we do. … I came away feeling filled up by it and wanting more of it myself.”

According to McGregor, his daughter Anouk and son Laurie are “too young” to follow in his footsteps just yet. Jamyan, meanwhile, is “carving her own path” and has aspirations to be a homicide detective.

“We are so proud of you,” McGregor added.