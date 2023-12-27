Ewan McGregor spent Christmas with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, former partner Eve Mavrakis and their kids.

Ewan, 52, was seen goofing off in photos with his eldest daughter, Clara McGregor according to photos she posted via Instagram on Monday, December 26. Clara, 27, captioned the photo with a green heart emoji and posed alongside her sister Ester McGregor in the first snap.

Other images in the Instagram carousel included one pic with Mavrakis, 57, Ester, 22, and Jamyan McGregor. Another family photo, sans Ewan, included Winstead, 39, Anouk McGregor and Laurie McGregor.

Ewan shares four kids with ex-wife Mavrakis. They welcomed Clara in February 1996 and Ester in November 2001. Jamyan, 22, was born in June 2001, and the couple adopted her in April 2006. Ewan and Mavrakis later adopted Anouk, 12, who was born in February 2011. McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in January 2018, after 22 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that they had finalized their divorce.

Following his split from Mavrakis, the actor moved on with Winstead. The couple met after working together on season 3 of FX’s Fargo in 2017 and sparked romance rumors shortly thereafter. They welcomed their first child together, Laurie, in June 2021. After five years together, Us confirmed in April 2022 that McGregor and Winstead had secretly tied the knot.

Ewan has spoken briefly about his and Winstead’s relationship. The actor said he feels “lighter” in this relationship compared to past ones, during an October 2019 interview with Men’s Journal.

“I am better. I am happier,” he continued. “I think that’s true.”

Ewan has also gushed over being a father of five, calling his kids “my everything” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from April 2021.

“For 20 years my main experience of the world has been that of a dad. Because when you’ve got kids, they’re sort of your every waking moment,” he told Paste Magazine in 2016. “All your decisions are based round about them.”

While not all of his kids have followed in his footsteps just yet, Clara has taken a page from Ewan’s book when it comes to acting.

“I have always appreciated and looked up to my father’s acting,” Clara said in a press conference earlier this year when promoting the movie You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, in which she stars alongside Ewan. “This just gave me a deeper appreciation of that.”

Ewan added, “You don’t act in front of your daughter, and you don’t act in front of your dad. You act with them and that’s the beauty of it.”