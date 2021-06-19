The birds and the bees! Farrah Abraham has chosen to speak to her 12-year-old daughter about sex now that Sophia has “gone through puberty.”

The Teen Mom OG alum, 30, recently explained to Us Weekly, “Oh, my God. The world is speeding up on me. … When tweens go through puberty, they need to learn, first of all, about pregnancy tests. So I needed to let her know stuff because I am all about healthcare. And I am not about shaming.”

The former reality star didn’t want Sophia to “be misled” about her health, adding, “Young ladies deserve amazing bodies. You want to feel good. You want to feel competent. You should play around with the fun pregnancy test. Pee on it.”

When asked how Sophia reacted to the “amazing” conversation, the Dream Twenties author replied, “I’m fun. Like, who wouldn’t be OK with talking about sex with me?”

In July 2020, the former MTV personality exclusively told Us that she was “prompted by other parents” to tell Sophia about sex since the little one was hearing things at sleepovers.

That same month, Abraham defended showing a vibrator in a video she filmed with her daughter. “I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” she told Us at the time. “I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I’m doing pretty great.”

The Love Through Limelight author has allowed Sophia to have a social media account of her own, but she does monitor the direct messages she receives.

“I do get mad when I see grown adult men messaging my daughter,” she told Us. “I got a big problem with that. So block, block, block, block, and I also have a very big issue with other mothers of children who want to talk negatively. I also don’t like when parents shame my daughter about me on her page because, as we know, it’s not healthy to shame a dad or mom in front of the child. So I check that.”

Abraham is working to “rise above … any negativity” and writes about her growth in her new memoir, Dream Twenties. “It’s super therapeutic to me,” she told Us of the book. “I think everyone should write a book after every decade. It’s really been helpful.”

With reporting by Joe Drake