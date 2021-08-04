Fetty Wap Posts Touching Tribute to Late Daughter Lauren: ‘My Mini-Me’

In memoriam. Fetty Wap honored his and Turquoise Miami’s late daughter, Lauren, via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3.

“Hey mini me (My Twin),” the rapper, 30, captioned a throwback photo of the little one grinning in a rainbow-patterned shirt. “I love you to the moon and back forever and ever best friend.”

The sweet social media upload came one day after the New Jersey native first addressed Lauren’s death, asking his Instagram followers “to post butterflies” in a Live video. “[She] loved butterflies,” he explained in the Monday, August 2, footage. “If you guys could do that, that means a lot.”

Wap also dedicated a set to Lauren on July 25. “LoLo daddy did that s–t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote via Instagram after performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Florida.

Miami broke the news of the tragedy on Saturday, July 31, writing via Instagram: “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip.”

The model, who gave birth to her baby girl in 2017, defended Wap’s parenting in a Monday Instagram Story despite “complaining about” the “Trap Queen” rapper from 2017 to 2019.

The dancer wrote, “Our coparenting had improved off the gram. He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her. He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to. All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience. It couldn’t hurt some of y’all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don’t have to kick a man while he’s down. Losing a child is as down as it gets.”

Miami went on to thank her social media followers for their “kind words, prayers, love, wishes and kindness,” writing, “The energy is appreciated and felt.”

Wap is also the father of Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3.