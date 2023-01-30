Mommy and me! Gigi Hadid has learned to ebb and flow while navigating motherhood and running her own business.

The Guest In Residence cofounder, 27, revealed in WSJ. Magazine’s Women’s Spring Fashion Issue that her daily routine is contingent on her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” Hadid told the outlet in an article published on Monday, January 30, noting that means she’s usually up between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. “I have a very mom morning routine.”

The supermodel, who welcomed Khai in September 2020, explained that her breakfast plan also revolves around the toddler.

“I eat whatever Khai’s having,” Hadid, who stopped drinking coffee when her little one was born, said. “I make her pancakes and sausages every day.”

The former American Vogue cover star revealed that “Santa” gifted her a new mini pancake pan for Christmas, which she’s since put to use in the kitchen.

“Each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes,” the California native added. “It’s really fun.”

Hadid’s schedule with her daughter includes a joint exercise plan that consists of “running after” Khai on a daily basis.

“We walk a lot. We do yoga together,” the designer told the outlet in its latest issue, which hits newsstands on Saturday, February 11. “With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The businesswoman pointed out that balancing her mom duties and role as the head of her own fashion company requires a lot of organization on her part.

“I have to handwrite my schedule. If I’m good at something, it’s organization, scheduling and making sure that all of my different projects are getting time.,” Hadid revealed. “That also helps me give a lot of time to Khai. [My schedule] is so janky. It can be, like, Khai’s craft paper. This month it’s [on] a yellow piece of paper.”

With all of her responsibilities, the former Master Chef competitor has made it a priority to carve out time for self-care — even if it’s just once a month.

“I try when I have time to go to the chiropractor and get recalibrated. Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical,” Hadid told the magazine. “Oh, I guess a New Year’s resolution is I’ll try to treat myself to a massage a little more.”

The working mom dated Malik, 30, on and off from 2015 to 2020 before Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that they were expecting their first child together.

The One Direction alum announced via Instagram in September 2020 that their baby girl had arrived and was both “healthy and beautiful.”

The twosome’s romance, however, fizzled out in 2021 with a source telling Us in October of that year that Malik and Hadid had been “having problems for a while.” Despite going their separate ways, the insider explained that the former boy bander “continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life.”

In September 2022, the exes celebrated Khai’s second birthday. The season 8 RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge tagged the British singer in her Instagram tribute to their child, revealing the family had celebrated with a Peppa the Pig birthday cake.

WSJ. Magazine’s 2023 Women’s Spring Fashion Issue is available on Saturday, February 11.