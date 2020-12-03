A working woman! Gigi Hadid is balancing her role as a first-time mom alongside her work obligations.

On Thursday, December 3, the Victoria’s Secret stunner took to her Instagram Story to share her experience as a working mother. “Would say back to work, BUT bein [sic] a mamma is a job like no otherrrr,” she captioned a filtered, silent video. “BACK IN THE OFFICE.”

Hadid’s work endeavors were initially put on hold so that she could prioritize her role as a mom, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively in October. She had been “turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby.”

Hadid, 25, welcomed her daughter with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik in September. Following the delivery, the model shared a photo of the newborn holding the 27-year-old “Pillow Talk” crooner’s hand. She noted that their baby girl has “already changed our world,” and added that she is “so in love” with their little one.

Sharing a similar photo, Malik also expressed his excitement for the duo’s entry into parenthood. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️,” the former One Direction member wrote via Instagram. “To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid recently referred to the pair’s daughter as her “bestie,” sharing intimate pics of herself cradling the infant. However, she has also admitted to the challenging aspects of caring for her newborn.

“Thank you cards are on the way,” she shared in a handwritten note posted to Instagram on October 28. “If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!! I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love — and I will slowly probably share them.”

Hadid and Malik began their off and on romance in 2015. Though the duo initially split in March 2018 and again in January 2019, they rekindled their love earlier this year before the California native’s pregnancy was announced in April.

Since welcoming their first child together, a source exclusively told Us that the duo are in a good place. “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” the insider shared in October. “They’ve never looked happier.”