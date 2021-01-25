Dropping Hints! Gigi Hadid Revealed Daughter Khai's Name Months Ago

Searching for signs! After Gigi Hadid announced the name of her and Zayn Malik‘s first child, daughter Khai, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the moniker actually appeared on social media months prior.

Hadid, 25, shared the little one’s name on Thursday, January 21, by updating her Instagram bio to read “Khai’s mom.” The model and Malik, 27, welcomed their baby girl in September 2020, and though they seemingly kept her name under wraps, Hadid’s social media followers picked up on a big clue hidden in one of her previous posts.

“We’re really blind,” one Twitter user joked, zooming in closely on one of the California native’s Instagram posts from November 2020. The snapshot showed off Hadid’s festive Christmas decorations — and featured her newborn’s name on one of the gifts beneath the tree.

Fans also spotted that the “Pillow Talk” crooner has his daughter’s name tattooed on his arm. “Khai in Arabic means ‘the crowned one’ or ‘royalty,'” one social media user pointed out following the big reveal.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that Hadid was pregnant. “Gigi has been telling her close friends and family about her pregnancy news and was trying to keep it low-key,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “She has been so grateful for all the well-wishes and congratulations she’s received. She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side.”

The insider went on to add that the longtime couple were “so in love” after rekindling their on-again, off-again romance in January 2020.

Malik was the first to announce Khai’s arrival, tweeting in September 2020, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

While Hadid kept much of her pregnancy private, she recently opened up about the moment she found out that she was expecting her first child.

“I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” she tweeted on January 18, reflecting on the February 2020 event. “I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom, [Yolanda Hadid], would pack me snacks before each show. Bless.”

When it came to her pregnancy cravings, Gigi had some unconventional favorites. “It went it waves,” she tweeted. “Everything bagels [with] extra cream cheese, triple-chunk brownies. For breakfast — sourdough toast and tomato olive oil salad with lots of salt and pepper LOL. And Z[ayn]’s ribs with fries. Random. Also arugula salads. … But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread and Dutch cheese.”