The perfect present! Gigi Hadid thanked Tan France for the gift he sent to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter.

“Omg @tanfrance love so much,” the model, 25, captioned a Thursday, October 15, Instagram Story photo of two onesies stitched with the words “Zigi’s Girl.”

The Los Angeles native went on to share a photo of the “cheesy garlic pull apart” that she and the former One Direction member, 27, enjoyed during their at-home “date night.”

Hadid and the “Pillowtalk” singer welcomed their baby girl last month. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo in September. “So in love.”

As for the British star, Malik tweeted, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Since the little one’s arrival, she has received many gifts from celebs. In addition to the Queer Eye star’s personalized outfits, the infant got a pink blanket and a Versace sweatshirt last month from “aunties” Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace, respectively.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 16. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

The insider added that Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, “couldn’t be more thrilled or proud of her and Zayn” and has been “fully embracing the role of grandma.”

The new parents enjoyed their “first date night” as “mom and dad” earlier this month. Gigi showed off her cooking skills via Instagram as she whipped up “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.”

She and the X Factor alum have been dating on and off since 2015. Us confirmed in April that Gigi was pregnant.