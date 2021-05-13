The Hanson brothers’ hands are full! Taylor Hanson, Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans after cumulatively welcoming 15 children.

“I might be all finished,” Zac, 35, said on Wednesday, May 12. “I have a 2-month-old, Taylor has a 5-month-old. Isaac, are you having any more?”

His older brother, 40, replied, “I think that ship has sailed for me. I don’t think I’ll be having any more kids.”

Isaac shares Clarke, 14, James, 12, and Nina, 7, with his wife, Nicole Hanson, while Zac and Kathryn Hanson are the parents of John, 12, Junia, 10, George, 7, Mary, 4, and Quincy, 2 months. As for Taylor, 38, he and his wife, Natalie Hanson, share Jordan, 18, Penelope, 16, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, Claude, 2, and Maybellene, 5 months.

The cousins are “talented and creative,” Isaac gushed to Us on Wednesday. “We keep trying to discourage them against starting a band and warning them of all the possible pitfalls, but there’s a few guitar players and a couple keyboard players, so we’ll see! More than that, I think you want to encourage your kids to be the best that they can be and chase their skill sets and do something they feel good about in their life. If that passion is music, then we want them to go for it. If it’s performing surgery, then that’s fine too!”

When it comes to listening to their dad’s and uncles’ songs, Zac told Us that half of the little ones give their support, explaining, “My two youngest say, ‘Dad, we like listening to your songs,’ and my two oldest are like, ‘Let’s listen to something else.’”

Isaac added that while his daughter likes their music, his sons are more interested in sports. Taylor chimed in, “We have such a wide age range with kids, some of them have been on the road and seen it and they have a bigger appreciation for what goes into it.”

While the brothers competed on The Masked Singer this season, their children agreed not to tell their friends. “We didn’t keep it secret from our kids,” Taylor told Us. “We made them sign their lives away: ‘I will not tell anyone at school that dad is on The Masked Singer.’ There are different levels of interest and the ones who loved it, they are our biggest fans and our biggest critics. They would let us know if they didn’t like a particular performance.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin