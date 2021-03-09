Party of seven! Zac Hanson and his wife, Kate Hanson, welcomed their fifth child on Sunday, March 7.

“I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how,” the musician, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 9, alongside the first glimpses of the pair’s newborn son. “Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted… as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person. Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson. Born 3/7/21.”

Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s pregnancy news in January. The Hanson member exclusively told Us that same month that they “feel really fulfilled and complete” with five and aren’t planning on expanding any more.

Kate went on to tell Us that her pregnancy had been different this time around because their kids — John, 12, Junia, 10, George, 7, and Mary, 4 — are “older … and more excited.”

She and Zac try not to push their little ones to follow his musical footsteps, she added at the time. “We always try to make music a really natural part of our kids’ lives and encourage them to enjoy and pursue it without feeling pressure to perform or make a career out of it,” she explained.

Zac chimed in, noting that his brothers Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson’s kids often hang out with his own. “The cousins see each other often and have a lot of fun together,” the Man Bun musician said. “It’s nice to have such a big group of kids to grow up with who share a lot of the same experiences that go along with having parents in such a unique line of work.”

In February 2019, he called this bond a “cool thing” during a Lorraine appearance. Zac gushed at the time: “We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well. They’re really, really close.”

Taylor, 37, told Today’s Parent in November 2017 that he loves having a big family. “Everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you,” he explained at the time. “It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister. They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”

The Tinted Windows singer shares Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, Claude, 2, and Maybellene, 3 months, with his wife, Natalie Hanson, and the little ones often act as Hanson’s “crew” on tour.

“These big kids are so cool and fun and help out big time,” Natalie captioned an Instagram post taken on the road.