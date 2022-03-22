Back-to-back babies! Jessie Cave announced the birth of her fourth child on Tuesday, March 22.

“Welcome Becker Brown,” the Harry Potter star, 34, captioned a breast-feeding photo taken at the hospital. “Thank you to ULCH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker.”

Cave announced in December 2021 that baby No. 4 was on the way, one year after the actress welcomed son Tennessee, now 16 months.

“Can’t hide this new baby anymore,” the England native, who is also the mother of Donnie, 7, and Margot, 5, with partner Alfie Brown, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. The then-expectant star cradled her baby bump in a red shirt in the social media upload.

The “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now” podcast host went on to show her growing stomach, from rocking animal-print leggings in December 2021 to saying goodbye to her belly button the following month.

“Extra scan today and from now on as I’m ‘measuring small’ ((again)),” Cave told her Instagram followers in January. “I’m not worried as they’ve all been small but still it’s comforting to hear stories of TINY babies who’ve gone on to be GIANTS so can you comment below if you have one or know one.”

The Sunset author made headlines in January 2021 when then-2-month-old Tennessee battled the coronavirus in the hospital.

“He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” the cartoonist wrote via Instagram at the time. “This strain is super powerful and contagious. … Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors.”

The following week, Cave revealed that she and Brown also tested positive for COVID-19, calling it “absolutely the most contagious thing.” While Tennessee seemed “completely fine” at first, he took a turn for the worse two weeks after his mom’s diagnosis.

“You have to be so hyper-aware of every single symptom and trust your instinct,” the Sunrise illustrator said during a Lorraine show appearance. “Within a day of realizing he was kind of changing a little bit and not feeding as much — his cry was different — I just went for it and went [into the hospital]. It could have been a completely different story if I hadn’t gone in.”

She and Brown have been together for eight years, celebrating the anniversary of their one-night stand via Instagram in 2021.

