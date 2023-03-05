Proud mom. Heather Dubrow announced her 12-year-old child has come out as transgender.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, revealed the news on Saturday, March 4 via Instagram.

“It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️,” she captioned a photo of the name “Ace” written in the sand on the beach. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️.”

Terry Dubrow, Heather’s husband and Ace’s father, commented, “Thank you all for spreading the love.”

Ace is the youngest of Terry and Heather’s four children. The couple, who married in 1999, also share twins Nick and Max, 19, and daughter Kat, 16.

Max commented on her mom’s Instagram post, “Love you ace❤️.”

The Dubrow family received support from many RHOC alums. Gina Kirschenheiter said, “Love you and your whole family! You’re #momgoals always have been and continue to be!!! ❤️”

Meghan King added, “Yay Ace! Here’s to celebrating your authentic self and living out loud!”

Gretchen Rossi commented, “We love you guys & Ace! ❤️❤️.” Alexis Bellino, who also has a trans son, added, “We love you Ace!!!!!!! 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”

Executive producer Andy Cohen left many clapping emojis while ‘NSYNC alum Lance Bass praised Heather, writing, “Acing the mom thing! ❤️❤️.”

The New York native has supported all of her kids as they’ve explored their gender and sexuality. In June 2020, Max came out as bisexual. “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother ! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈,” Heather captioned a post of the teen wrapped in a gay pride flag at the time.

Kat, meanwhile, came out as a lesbian in February 2022. “kats out of the bag!” she wrote via Instagram with a lesbian pride flag. Her mother reposted the image, adding, “I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @katdubrow ! I love you so much ❤️❤️.”

At the time, the reality star went on to tell her Instagram followers how much she loves showing off her “version of a ‘normal’ family,” explaining, “It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities. Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.”