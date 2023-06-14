Tough little guy! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa’s 4-month-old son, Tristan, is doing well after undergoing a tongue-tie revision.

Heather, 35, shared the update via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 13. “Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision. Getting lots of snuggles @therealtarekelmoussa,” she captioned a sweet photo of the infant.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tongue-tie — also known as ankyloglossia — is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion and can be corrected with a simple surgical procedure.

The Selling Sunset star and Tarek, 41 — who exchanged vows in October 2021 — welcomed Tristan in January. Heather is also stepmom to the Flip or Flop alum’s daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). The California native previously opened up about her son’s health struggles in February, noting that his tongue-tie condition made breastfeeding a challenge.

“Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support🙏🏻 but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping.”

The model added that “even with all this going on,” she still “genuinely love[s] breastfeeding.” Earlier this month, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s “absolutely obsessed with being a mom,” adding that although she’s had “practice” with her stepkids, “going through the newborn stage and having a baby is a completely different ballgame.”

Heather also gushed about how motherhood has changed her. “I’m definitely more calm and more patient and just more loving overall,” she told Us. “And I’m not letting things upset me and bother me. Like, if something stressful is going on, or people are being negative and talking s—t out in public, I’m kind of like, ‘You know what? Whatever?’ Because my peace for Tristan is more important.”

While she’s relishing the joys of being a first-time mom, the Netflix personality is equally devoted to her stepchildren.

“I don’t favor any of the children more than the others. They’re all important to me and I love them so much,” she said, shutting down criticism that she shares more social media photos of Tristan than of Taylor and Brayden. “The truth is we have them 50 percent of the time and I don’t see them as much. And when we have them, we are busy. I’m not thinking about taking photos and videos … we have sports, we have tutoring, we have a strict bedtime.”

She continued: “It doesn’t mean that I’m not with my other kids as much [or] I don’t love them as much, but I just have more time with Tristan because I’m home with him.”

As the real estate agent adjusts to life with a baby, her bond with her husband is as strong as ever. “We are true best friends. We’re true soulmates. We’re joined at the hip,” she told Us. “Anytime [Tarek’s] feeling like he needs a little alone time, we’ll go on a date night. We just went to Vegas, that was like the first time really away from Tristan. So, we did, like, a quick 19-hour trip to Vegas ‘cause daddy needed it and we just laughed. We had fun.”

Heather shared Instagram photos of her and the HGTV personality reuniting with Tristan after their romantic getaway earlier this month. “Less than 24 hours in Vegas together to laugh, be silly & connect 🤍Back home to our sweet boy. Mom and dad date nights are special but we missed him 🫶🏻,” she captioned the post.