Grin and bear it! Tarek El Moussa may not like everything wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) pushes him to do — but he knows she’s always looking out for his best interest.

“Happy Monday!! Hopefully your Monday didn’t start off with your wife making you drink something that tastes like dirt 🤣 but at least she’s doing it because she cares about me and my health and not to torture me … I hope 👀,” Tarek, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a video of himself trying to drink a bottle of green juice. “Honestly I owe a lot of my health and fitness success to my wife. She’s not only inspired me to be the best version of myself but she’s also helped make sure I’m eating healthier, getting my greens in (for better or for worse lol), drinking enough water, and doing everything I can to stay healthy.” The 35-year-old Selling Sunset star, for her part, cheered for her husband as he gulped down the drink.

In the clip, the former Flip or Flop host struggled to finish the liquid. “I’m going to throw up. It’s disgusting,” he moaned before Heather told him to “chug.” While the Netflix star revealed she wants her hubby to “drink a bottle of green juice once a day, five times a week,” Tarek declared the request “unsustainable.”

The couple’s desire to remain happy and healthy comes weeks before the arrival of their first child together. The pair — who tied the knot in October 2021 — announced in July 2022 that they are expecting a baby boy.

Last month, the twosome exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how they are preparing for the birth of their on.

“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely,” Heather told Us at the time. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

While the realtor is excited to welcome her little one, she’s often gotten candid about her struggles with the pregnancy, announcing in December 2022 that she had been put on bed rest.

“I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good,” she revealed via an Instagram Story at the time. “The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down.”

Heather later detailed the “unbearable” pain she’s endured, writing via Instagram: “My sciatica is on another level. I’m in so much pain and so I came up to rest [and] lay on the bed [with] a heating pad. It’s unbearable and at this point, I’m peeing like five to six times a night, so I’m, like, rolling myself out of bed, screaming in pain.”

Despite her challenging pregnancy experience, the California native has managed to put the finishing touches on her son’s nursery, revealing the baby’s new digs via Instagram earlier this month.

“Baby El Moussa Nursery Reveal!! 💙 Now that his room is all ready I’m even more ready for him to be here!!” Heather captioned an Instagram video. “But for now, I’m just going to take a second to soak it all in 😌 Tarek and I have been dreaming about what we wanted his nursery to look like for months and I’m so lucky to have found @babyletto to help make our vision a reality 🙏🏻.”

While her child with Tarek will be the former model’s first baby, the Rock the Block alum is already is already the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). Over the years, Heather has spoken openly about her bond with Tarek’s children.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” she gushed via Instagram of her and Tarek’s wedding ceremony. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”