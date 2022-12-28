Feeling grateful. Tarek El Moussa shared a sweet message for Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) while they wait for their first child’s arrival.

“Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last — even while being in her third trimester ❤️,” the HGTV star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, alongside a snap of him and his wife. “She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special.”

Tarek added: “For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏.”

In response to the adorable social media tribute, the Selling Sunset star, 35, replied, “You are my rock. I love you so much ❤️.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, have previously gushed about their relationship. Shortly after their nuptials, Heather discussed how she was welcomed into Tarek’s family. The real estate investor shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away, but there’s something extra special about officially being the El Moussa family,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Heather and Tarek, for their part, are currently expecting a baby boy. Earlier this month, the pair opened up about how excited they are to welcome a child together.

“Oh my God, the kids are so excited! I mean, Brayden has been tracking the growth of the baby every single week with Heather. He talks to the baby and he rubs her belly. Taylor too. Both of the kids are so excited,” Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly.

The Netflix personality hinted that fans would be able to see certain milestones from her pregnancy. “We filmed [the baby shower] for Selling Sunset. It was an all-girls shower,” the former Playboy model teased. “[Tarek] did come and crash it at the end, though, which was exciting. There might have been a little fight, not between me. I was hanging out with my mom and my sister, but I did see a little spat happening at the next table. You’ll find out.”

Ahead of their Christmas festivities, Heather revealed she was put on bed rest. “I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good,” she detailed via an Instagram Story message on Thursday, December 22. “The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down.”