Baring it all. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) showed her postpartum belly just two weeks after giving birth.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared the snap via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 14. “2 weeks postpartum,” she captioned the snap. El Moussa stood in her closet wearing Soma Intimates pajamas and lifting her shirt up to expose her stomach in the mirror selfie.

She previously gave fans an update days after her son’s arrival on January 31. “1 week postpartum,” the realtor captioned a Wednesday, February 8, Instagram Story selfie. “My activities include breast-feeding, pumping [and] repeat.”

The Oppenheim Group realtor welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31. Their baby boy is Tarek’s third child; the Flip or Flop alum, 41, coparents daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly after the Netflix star gave birth. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

Prior to their little one’s arrival, the couple teased to Us that Taylor and Brayden were overjoyed to finally meet their new sibling. (Taylor and Brayden’s younger brother Hudson was born in 2020 to Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is. They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited,” Heather gushed to Us in December 2022. “The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely. We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

Since coming home from the hospital, the couple has enjoyed bonding with their little guy, whose name hasn’t been announced yet. They spent Sunday, February 12, on the couch with him as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII.