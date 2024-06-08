Heidi Klum cheered on her son Henry at his high school graduation.

“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you ❤️,” Klum, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 7, alongside a carousel of several videos which show Henry, 18, in his blue cap and gown walking across the stage to receive his diploma.

“You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come 🥳🎉SHINE BRIGHT ❤️,” she wrote.

Klum was joined by husband and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz who is seen sitting next to the Project Runway host with his arm around her shoulders as they watch the ceremony.

Henry is Klum’s second oldest child with ex-husband and British soul singer Seal, with whom she also shares Leni, 20, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. (The couple were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2012.)

While the children are typically kept out of the spotlight as opposed to their mega-famous mother, Klum shared a rare snapshot of all four of her kids together to celebrate her 51st birthday earlier this month. “All I could wish for,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 2.

Klum married Kaulitz, 34, in February 2019 and the model has since praised her husband’s parenting skills as the stepfather to her children.

“He’s amazing,” Klum exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.” At the time, Klum admitted that Kaulitz even taught both Leni and Henry how to drive.

“It’s beautiful,” Klum said. “It’s fun. I mean, so far, so good.”

As Henry graduates high school and heads off to college, Klum’s eldest child, Leni, has begun following in her mother’s footsteps by embarking on her own modeling career.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” Leni told Vogue Germany in December 2020. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

Klum, for her part, is proud of her kids no matter what career path they decide to go down.

“I think it’s so wonderful how she’s not trying to be me,” Klum told Us in 2022. “She’s not trying to be someone else. Like, she is shorter for a model, and she owns it. … She’s had a camera in her face since she was born, so she sees the camera more as her friend than her enemy. So I feel like she’s super easygoing in front of the camera and always has the best time.”