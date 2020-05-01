In remembrance. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin shared a touching tribute to the child she miscarried in November 2019.

“Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, captioned a Thursday, April 30, Instagram post. “I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl.”

In the social media upload, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost filmed a patch of flowers shifting in a breeze.

The fitness guru, who shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 23 months, with her husband, Alec Baldwin, announced earlier this month that baby No. 5 is on the way following two pregnancy losses within one year.

“I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the former yoga instructor captioned her April 6 video. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

In April 2019, the Spain native announced that she had “most likely” miscarried and confirmed the news later that same month. Following a September 2019 pregnancy announcement and a gender reveal, Hilaria announced that she had suffered another pregnancy loss at four months.

After undergoing a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure in November 2019, the Yoga Vida cocreator wrote via Instagram: “Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery … but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically OK. I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. … Now begins the healing journey.”

She and the Saturday Night Live star, 62, tied the knot in 2012. The actor was previously married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002 and they share their now-24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin.