Hilary Duff Breast-Feeds 1-Week-OId Daughter Mae: I Do ‘a Lot of This’

Bonding with her baby! Hilary Duff breast-fed her newborn daughter, Mae, in a sweet Easter snap.

“I did a lot of this today,” the Younger star, 33, captioned a Sunday, April 4, Instagram Story video of the 1-week-old nursing.

The actress gave birth to Mae on March 24, welcoming her and her husband, Matthew Koma’s second child together. They also share daughter Banks, 2, while Duff previously welcomed son Luca, 9, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

“Mae James Bair,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We LOVE you beauty.”

While celebrating Easter, the “So Yesterday” singer shared a photo of her eldest two children bonding with the infant. Luca held Mae in his arms, and Banks matched her in purple bunny-print pajamas. Duff also posted footage of Banks kissing the little one before decorating Easter eggs.

“What time did we hid eggs this morning?” the Lizzie McGuire alum asked the “Kisses Back” singer, also 33, in an Instagram Story video hours later.

“1 a.m.,” the New York native said, noting that he and his wife were “Easter Bunnies.” When she asked how he was feeling, he replied, “Terrible. You?”

The couple started dating in 2017, tying the knot three years later in their Los Angeles home. Koma celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a touching Instagram tribute amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“One year ago today looked a whole lot different,” he captioned a December 2020 Instagram selfie. “I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this. … They always say, ‘The first year is the hardest,’ but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery. How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie-dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mindboggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it. Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving and passionate. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”

The pair conceived Mae while quarantining, joking in their October 2020 Instagram announcement that their time stuck at home together had been “fun.”