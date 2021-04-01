Seven days down! Hilary Duff introduced her daughter Mae via Instagram one week after giving birth.

“Most people post this on the first day … but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae,” the Younger star, 33, captioned a Wednesday, March 31, Instagram post. “Soooo it’s happening on the seventh. Happy week earth side little bit! We love you so.”

In the black-and-white social media upload, the infant looked straight at the camera wearing a white onesie. The little one posed beside a sign reading, “I’m here,” which revealed her full name, Mae James Bair, as well as her size. She arrived at 7.8 lbs, measuring 20 inches.

The actress shared another sweet shot of the swaddled newborn on her Instagram Story, writing, “Waiting to hear you tell me how cute I am!”

The Texas native gave birth to her third child on March 24 after previously welcoming son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughter Banks, 2, with husband Matthew Koma, respectively.

“We LOVE you beauty,” the “So Yesterday” singer captioned baby No. 3’s Instagram reveal. In the family photo, Duff held Mae in an inflatable pool with her eldest daughter at her side. Her son stood outside of the water beside Koma, also 33.

The New York native and Duff announced in October 2020 that they were expecting their second child together. “LOL quarantine was fun,” the “Kisses Back” singer captioned an Instagram video of himself rubbing his wife’s baby bump. “Baby No. 3 2021.”

The then-pregnant star joked with a post of her own: “We are growing! Mostly me.”

Earlier this month, the Lizzie McGuire alum admitted that she was “scared” to have another daughter. “Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it,” Duff explained during an “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “But then, I don’t know. In my mind, I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess, and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’”

The former Disney Channel star added that while she was guessing a boy was on the way, she “really” didn’t know, saying, “That made me feel guilty for the longest time,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’ … Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ they’re like, ‘We call girl.’ Honestly, I’m just saying boy.”