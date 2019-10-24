



Desperate times call for desperate measures! Hilary Duff shared her words of wisdom for cleaning messy babies after a meal on Wednesday, October 23.

“Exhausted mom tip: when your child eats like a pig, you bathe them in the pool,” the Younger star, 32, said on her Instagram Story while wearing a leopard-print bathing suit and carrying her and Matthew Koma’s 11-month-old daughter, Banks. “Not every night, just a couple. Maybe a couple nights a month, this is OK. Here you go, mama. Just a quick pool bath. Take the dried hummus off.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum said she was “crushing it on the mom front,” but admitted she was “tired” and still had to do homework with her son, Luca, 7.

On Saturday, October 19, the actress opened up about the difficult time she’s having helping her eldest with his assignments. “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade,” the Texas native admitted on Instagram. “I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed. I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s–t. Also learned a lot about tick birds this week.”

Duff, who shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, welcomed Banks in late October 2018 with Koma, also 32. The couple got engaged in May.

The following month, the former Disney Channel star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about parenting with the “Kisses Back” singer. “I think having a baby definitely brought us even closer together and we feel happier and more in love than ever and so [the engagement] felt right,” Duff told Us in June. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”

She added with a laugh: “He knows he comes third.”

Duff’s daughter already has a distinct personality, she told Us at the time. Banks is “a go-getter.” She explained, “She knows what she wants and she gets it. Like the first time she crawled, Luca was in the door and she saw him in the door frame and … she just wanted to get to him! That’s how she figured out how to put one arm in front of the other and I’m just like, ‘You are an animal.’”