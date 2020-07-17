Keeping an open dialogue! Colin Hanks shared how he spoke with his and Samantha Bryant‘s two daughters about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I told them that there’s something very serious going on … an illness,” the actor, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 16, while promoting his Hanks Kerchiefs partnership with the Parks Project. “Something that’s making people sick and provided you do what the doctors tell you to do, and you wash your hands and you keep your distance and you socially distance from people … things are going to be OK.”

The California native and Bryant, 40, are “in the same group as everyone else” quarantining with Olivia, 9, and Charlotte, 7. “It’s been trying at times and joyful at others,” the Life in Pieces alum explained to Us. “We’re just trying to sort of take things a day at a time.”

The Jumanji star’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, announced in March that they had tested positive for coronavirus. “Rita and I are down here in Australia,” the Grammy winner, 64, captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Later that same day, Colin said he was “grateful” for the support that his family had received following the reveal.

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

The following month, the Forrest Gump star described his and Wilson’s symptoms following their recovery, ranging from loss of taste and smell to body aches and fatigue.

“Every time I moved around I felt like something was cracking inside,” Tom went on to say during a Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance on Tuesday, July 14. “[My bones] felt like they were made of soda crackers.”

As for Colin, the Band of Brothers alum has been focusing on his Hanks Kerchiefs brand with six limited edition kerchiefs featuring five states and their national parks — Rocky Mountain, North Cascades, Yosemite, Guadalupe and Zion. A portion of proceeds going to Park Conservancy projects.

“People were saying like, ‘Are you gonna make masks [to combat coronavirus]?” he told Us. “I’m like, ‘Guys, that’s one of the things that it can do. You don’t need to make a mask if you have a kerchief.'”

With reporting by Marc Lupo