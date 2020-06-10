Surprise! Nikki Bella shocked Artem Chigvintsev with her pregnancy news in a Wednesday, June 10, Total Bellas clip.

“Why is there a pregnancy test?” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, said in the E! footage while bending down to look at something in their closet. When the former professional wrestler said she was pregnant, the Russian dancer replied, “No, you’re not. No, you’re lying. Are you serious? How?”

Chigvintsev smiled and crossed the room to pick up his fiancée, 36, and spin her around.

“It’s just not real,” he gushed in a confessional. “I’ll be a dad. I’m just lost for words.”

As for the Incomparable co-author, she said she wanted “to explode,” explaining, “I have wanted to be a mom my whole life, but everything that I planned out for the next five years just happened today. I think about how I’ve been feeling about Artem and our proposal, [how] it’s too fast, and now we’re gonna have a kid and then [my sister,] Brie [Bella] is gonna be upset because she’ll think I stole her thunder. There’s so much going on in my head right now.”

While Chigvintsev wanted to tell his parents the news, Nikki urged him not to before she went to her doctor and had a “full check-up.” She went on to tell him: “I want to tell Brie first. I haven’t told you, but Brie told me that she’s pregnant.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum thought Nikki had tricked him with her twin’s pregnancy test at first, then said, “You’re both pregnant? This is amazing.”

The California natives announced in January that they both have little ones on the way and are due less than two weeks apart. (Brie, 36, is already the mother of 3-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband, Daniel Bryan.)

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2019 that Nikki and Chigvintsev were dating, and he proposed in November of that same year. The former WWE star was previously engaged to John Cena, and they called it quits first in April 2018 and again three months later.