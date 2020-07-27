Iggy Azalea Shows ‘Baby Waist’ 1 Month After Announcing Son’s Birth

Two-piece time! Iggy Azalea matched her hair to her bikini in a Sunday, July 26, Instagram photo of her post-baby body.

“Baby weight. Baby? Wait — this a baby waist,” the rapper, 30, captioned the social media upload.

The photo came one month after the Aussie revealed she had welcomed “a son.” Azalea wrote via Instagram in June: “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The “Fancy” rapper shared a video in a crop top one week after the announcement. “Keeping things simple in @fashionnova,” she captioned footage of herself panning over her bare stomach.

The American Music Award winner has since gone on to show her postpartum body via Instagram while wearing workout gear, bodysuits and more.

Azalea previously denied rumors that she was pregnant with her and Playboi Carti’s first child. “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” she tweeted amid pregnancy speculation in April.

When an Instagram follower commented on her “weight gain” the following month, Azalea clapped back, writing, “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies. The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body.”

In July 2019, the Grammy nominee slammed rumors that she was engaged to the “Woke Up Like This” rapper, 23, despite wearing a ring on her left hand. Before she began dating Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, the Grammy nominee was engaged to professional basketball player Nick Young. After her split from the athlete, 35, Azalea went on to date French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr.