Inside Angelina Jolie’s Shopping Spree With Daughters Zahara and Shiloh

Retail therapy! Angelina Jolie brought her oldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, shopping in Los Angeles as her divorce from estranged husband, Brad Pitt, continues to make headlines.

“She came in and she was very nice,” Kitson owner Fraser Ross told Us Weekly of the 43-year-old Oscar winner’s recent visit with Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. “The girls were nice, polite and cute. Angelina shook my hand when she entered the store. It was genuinely a girls’ day out and they were into reading everything and looking at everything.”

“Angelina seemed relaxed and she’s definitely a very hands-on person,” he continued. “Anything the girls said, she’d come and look. If they had something to show her, she’d go over there. They definitely explored every part of that store. She didn’t leave there before she looked at everything.”

Ross added that the family stayed at the store for “about an hour and a half” and brought “heart-shaped” earrings for Zahara and both girls were gifted L.A. Trading Company tees with different sayings.

It’s not a surprise that Jolie chose to bring her girls to Kitson. According to a source, the actress’ mother, Marcheline, “used to live at the L’Ermitage right around the corner” and “used to shop at the store too.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, August 22, that Jolie and Pitt, 54, reached a temporary custody agreement after their months-long battle over their six kids: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“An interim custody arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after recommendations from the custody evaluator,” a source told Us on Tuesday, noting that the Maleficent 2 star “is helping the children heal with their father and enjoying the last days of summer before school starts.”

The temporary agreement comes nearly two years after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. The former couple previously reached a separate temporary agreement for the summer months, which had the kids split their time between their parents’ various projects in London and L.A., with the exception of Maddox, who was allowed to choose who he spent time with given his age.

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce got ugly again earlier this month after she claimed in a court filing that Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since their split. The Allied actor denied her accusations.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!