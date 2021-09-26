Almost ready for daddy duty! As Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, prepare to welcome their two bundles of joy, the duo attended a baby shower earlier this month, thrown by their family and friends.

“A weekend of baby shower love thrown by some of my favorite people,” the former ‘Nsync member, 42, captioned an Instagram gallery on Saturday, September 25. “NOW it’s starting to feel real. A few weeks away!! 🙌🏼”

The pair beamed as their loved ones smiled behind them, including famous pals Lisa Vanderpump (and one of her beloved pooches), Joanna Garcia Swisher and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The group indulged in drinks, lobster rolls and plenty of sweet confections, including well-decorated cakes and both pink and blue cupcakes. The outdoor space also featured a nod to the pair’s boy-girl twins with plenty of blue and pink balloons and table decor.

The Bachelor in Paradise guest host and the artist, 34, announced they were expecting a son and a daughter via surrogate with a TikTok video in June, sharing a fake horror movie trailer for Two Buns in the Oven and noted that the little ones were “coming soon.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, previously told Us Weekly in April 2019 that they weren’t far from expanding their family.

“So we’re very close. We’re a few weeks away, I would say,” the Out of Sync author told Us at the time. “We should have been following this with cameras because … we found a surrogate over a year ago, and I’m like, ‘This will be the quickest process ever!’ We’re over a year now, we’re on donor No. 7 and it looks like this is still working. We’ve had this donor for over three months now. … We found a polyp in her that we just have to, you know, for safety reasons, get removed before we can get her pregnant.”

The duo had previously went through nine donors before their 10th worked. Now, the “It’s Gonna Be Me” performer can’t stop gushing over the surrogate.

“We call her our angel mom, and she’s just been so lovely,” Bass exclusively told Us in August. “Every time she has an appointment, we see it and she sends the sonogram. … She’s just been a godsend.”

He also revealed that he’s not opposed to letting his former bandmates babysit their little ones after their arrival.

After noting that Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake would “of course” be the best potential babysitters, Bass added, “I was going to say [not] Chris [Kirkpatrick], but no, he’s such a good father. I mean, he’s raised such a great kid. So yeah, I think all of them would be incredible babysitters.”

The Mississippi native also dished on the advice the fellow boy banders gave him: “They say, ‘You are not going to sleep.’ That is the worst part, and that’s what can drive you crazy at times. It’s just the sleep deprivation.‘So as much as you can,’ they said. ‘Take a nap here, try to get sleep because that’s gonna really just make you a better father.’”