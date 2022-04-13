What’s their secret? J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert make coparenting look easy, and the construction manager gave Us Weekly an inside look at their cordial dynamic.

“The kids are happy. They’re healthy,” the New York native, 45, exclusively revealed during the Tuesday, April 12, episode of Us Weekly‘s “Here For the Right Reasons” podcast of Fordham, 7, and Essex, 5. “They’re used to spending half the time [with me] and half the time [with their mom]. Thankfully, it’s relatively easy. I know for some, it can be very, very difficult. We are so fortunate.”

As for the key to amicably coparenting, Rosenbaum noted that he and the dentist, 36, remember that their little ones “always come first.”

He explained, “There are times where we have scheduling conflicts where we are able to work it out where I’ll take them for a day that she has them, or she’ll take them for a day that I have them. So it’s pretty seamless.”

The Bachelorette season 7 alums wed in December 2012 in California, announcing their breakup eight years later. The Maine native has since moved on with food blogger Yanni Georgoulakis.

Despite their split, Rosenbaum had only positive things to say about their time on the show in 2011, gushing to Us, “We will be in each other’s lives forever. We got two amazing children out of it. I wouldn’t change anything, obviously. We’re both in pretty good places.”

He noted, however, that he isn’t necessarily sure Fordham and Essex should follow their reality TV footsteps, noting, “It works out for some. It doesn’t for others.”

Rosenbaum and the Bachelor alum have reunited multiple times since their divorce to ring in birthdays, holidays and more with their kids. Hebert told her Instagram followers in August 2021 that they are intentional about letting their children’s “wellbeing guide [their] actions.”

She added, “The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids. Maintaining stability, love and fun in our lives and being sure that they always see J.P. in a positive light. If I’m ever in a situation where I am torn about what to do or say, I ask myself, ‘What is the right thing for the kids?’ I let that guide me. It’s easy to get caught up in our emotions even in an amicable divorce.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

