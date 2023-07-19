Jamie Lynn Spears knows her ups and downs with sister Britney Spears have affected more than just them — her teenage daughter, Maddie, has faced backlash at school over the drama.

“It makes me sad,” Jamie Lynn, 32, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, July 19, as she wiped away tears. “I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life.”

The Zoey 102 star further explained that she’s advised her 14-year-old daughter to try and tune out any negative stories about Britney, 41, that she hears at school.

“I say, ‘You should be so proud. Look at what your family’s done and accomplished. We came from a small town, and now everybody’s fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have. You have something to be proud of, and you should have pride in that,’” Jamie Lynn shared. “And kids are kids, so I’m sure there’s a lot meaner things that they’re doing to each other in high school.”

Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, confessed that she’s leaned on her two kids during her public hardships with Britney. (The former Nickelodeon star shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014.)

“My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true,” Jamie Lynn explained. “It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

Jamie Lynn has been at odds with her sister on and off for years. The tension between the siblings seemingly grew worse after Britney’s conservatorship came to an end in November 2021. Britney and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears, controlled his eldest daughter’s estate for 13 years beginning in 2008.

During her fight to break free from the legal contract, Britney slammed not only her father, 71, but also called out her mom, Lynne Spears, and Jamie Lynn for allegedly not having her back amid the drama.

In January 2022, Jamie Lynn and Britney’s feud became worse after Jamie Lynn published her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Britney slammed her sister at the time for detailing part of her personal story in the book, claiming the statements were false.

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” Britney, who penned her own memoir that comes out in October, alleged via social media in January 2022.

When Britney married Sam Asghari five months later, Jamie Lynn was not in attendance. However, the following year, Britney revealed that’s she and her younger sibling had privately reconnected.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!!” Britney wrote via Instagram in June. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

Jamie Lynn, for her part, told Variety this month that she has “nothing but absolute love for every single one of [her] family members.” Although she didn’t directly comment on the recent reunion with Britney, she insisted she was done adding fuel to their years-long feud.

“If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say,” Jamie Lynn said. “I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”