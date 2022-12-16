Sister squabbles. Amid Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing family drama, the pop star is seemingly sending a message about her sibling’s confidence.

“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!” the “Circus” songstress, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 15. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

Britney — who has since deleted the social media upload — posted a topless pic of herself alongside her shady caption. In the text, the Crossroads actress claimed she never felt “accepted by family” — including the 31-year-old Sweet Magnolias star. Britney went on to blame technology for affecting Jamie Lynn’s perceptions and urged her to “never forget where you came from.”

The “Stronger” musician concluded: “As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your ASS to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today.”

Britney’s candid remarks about the All That alum come weeks after she previously gushed about her little sister.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the Grammy Award winner captioned a December 2 Instagram snap that was dedicated to the Mississippi native. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Britney and the Zoey 101 alum have had their ups and downs through the years, which escalated in January after the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The “I Got the Boy” songwriter even alleged that Britney, armed with a knife, had threatened her while she was holding her youngest daughter, Ivey. The Glee alum has publicly denied the claims.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney wrote via Twitter on January 14, days after Jamie Lynn’s book was released. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Jamie Lynn — who shares daughters Maddie, 17, with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson — has been outspoken about wanting to meet with her sister privately, to no avail.

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the Nickelodeon alum wrote via her Instagram Story on January 15. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

Despite the siblings’ social media drama, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that “Britney will always love her sister” no matter what.

“[Britney] goes back and forth about whether or not she wants to speak to her, but the bottom line is that there’s still a lot of love between them that will never go away,” the insider exclusively revealed. “Jamie is heartened that Britney seems to be softening towards her, it’s a step in the right direction as she sees it.”