Take it from Jana Kramer, you never know what symptoms to expect during pregnancy.

“This is gross, but, like, the water and mint [of toothpaste] made me want to vomit first trimester, so I couldn’t brush my teeth. Like, I just used [Colgate] wisps,” Kramer, 39, said on the Monday, August 21, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I would try and then I would gag and then I’d puke, and so, it just wasn’t worth the extra puke of the day.”

Having not brushed her teeth in a long time, the One Tree Hill alum said she was nervous to go to the dentist after experiencing a recent toothache. Turns out, Kramer had nothing to worry about as the dentist told her, “‘You did a really good job for not brushing your teeth for three months.’”

She continued: “He goes, ‘Everything looks good. Where you’re saying the pain is is under a cavity, it’s a cavity tooth.’ So, he’s like, ‘Nothing looks like it’s cracked or seeping or anything.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t do anything anyways ‘cause your pregnant, but a lot of women, when they’re hormonal, it hurts more, your teeth.’”

Despite maintaining good dental hygiene over the years, Kramer said she learned having bad teeth can be a genetic issue. “It makes sense now ‘cause my daughter, she has two cavities — she’s 7 — on her adult teeth. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, it gave it to my daughter,’” she stated. (Kramer shares daughter Jolie, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.)

In June, the singer announced that she and her fiancé, Allan Russell, are expecting their first child together. “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever.”

Kramer later revealed on her podcast that she and Russell, 42, are having a baby boy.

Earlier this month, Kramer opened up about her “wild” pregnancy symptoms and cravings in an Instagram Story fan Q&A session. “In the first trimester, I couldn’t really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit,” she wrote on August 20. “I can’t eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I’m still nauseous throughout the day but it’s worse at night and morning.”

Just like her pregnancy with Jace, Kramer noted she has continued to experience morning sickness into her second trimester. Luckily, “cold things” such as peaches, cherries and orange juice have helped to curb her nausea.

“Also I just want salads all the time [and] things that are not too heavy,” she explained. “I really wish I could eat fries or warm things but that sounds awful to me. Also I can’t drink flat water or that makes me want to puke too. So, I have lots of bubbly [water].”

During the Q&A, Kramer revealed she and Russell have a name picked out for their son. “It’s a name we always came back to and when we compared it to others, the one we loved always ended up being the [favorite],” she shared. Earlier that week, Kramer teased that their baby’s initials will be “RJR.”