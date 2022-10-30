A bewitching holiday! Jane Krakowski and her son, Bennett, are huge fans of All Hallow’s Eve — and have special plans to celebrate the occasion.

“I have an 11-year-old son, so we honor Halloween in our house. We go trick or treating [and] he picks his favorite costume for the year,” the 30 Rock alum, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 28, at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween Gala of her son, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Robert Godley. “My new tradition is [that] I like to pick him up from school and surprise him in a costume he doesn’t know I’m going to be in.”

She added: “So I just finished [my outfit] before [I] came here tonight. I’m excited for him to reveal myself to him when we go trick-or-treating!”

While Krakowski played coy about the costume she had chosen for the October holiday, she noted that the mother-son pair enjoy carving pumpkins. “We do all of that [and] we go to the pumpkin patch, all the traditional stuff,” she told Us.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum and the menswear designer, 51, welcomed Bennett in April 2011. Krakowski and Godley, who got engaged in 2009, eventually split in 2013. As the two continued coparenting the preteen, the Broadway vet has been candid about single parenting.

“I’m incredibly humbled going through corona[virus] as a single parent,” she said during a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2020. “I mean, there is great joy in all the extra time that we’ve been getting to spend together, but I am a teacher for about four to five hours a day. Kids apparently want three full, cooked meals during the day — that’s crazy. And it was recently my son’s birthday, so I’ve tried even becoming a Pinterest mom by throwing a tie-dye birthday party on Zoom for him and all of his friends. So, I’m giving it my best shot.”

Krakowski remains in awe of her son as he discovers his passions while growing up.

“He’s into music [and] he plays three instruments,” the New Jersey native gushed on Friday at the New York City event. “He loves parkour and skateboarding, all that sort of stuff.”

While Bennett is finding his own interests, Krakowski doesn’t see him following in her footsteps. “I think he’s going to make his own path and choose whatever he wants to do,” she told Us. “He’s definitely a creative kid but I don’t know what he’s interested in doing yet.”

When she’s not in mom mode, the Name That Tune host enjoyed dressing up to go to NYRP’s “Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins” party held at Cipriani in New York City.

“My sin is sloth and I think it’s post-pandemic chic! I was going for or a little Beyoncé ‘I woke up like this,’” Krakowski said of her outfit. “I look forward to [this party] every year because I get to share the most fun evening with [Michael Kors] and his table. They are literally so much fun, and everybody shows up and just has the greatest night.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper