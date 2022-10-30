Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Jane Krakowski and Son Bennett, 11, ‘Honor’ Halloween in Their Household: We Do ‘All the Traditional Stuff’

By
Jane Krakowski and Son Bennett, 11, 'Honor' Halloween in Their Household: We Do 'All the Traditional Stuff'
Jane Krakowski and Bennett Robert Godley. Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com Newscom/MEGA

A bewitching holiday! Jane Krakowski and her son, Bennett, are huge fans of All Hallow’s Eve — and have special plans to celebrate the occasion.

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: Photos

Read article

“I have an 11-year-old son, so we honor Halloween in our house. We go trick or treating [and] he picks his favorite costume for the year,” the 30 Rock alum, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 28, at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween Gala of her son, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Robert Godley. “My new tradition is [that] I like to pick him up from school and surprise him in a costume he doesn’t know I’m going to be in.”

She added: “So I just finished [my outfit] before [I] came here tonight. I’m excited for him to reveal myself to him when we go trick-or-treating!”

While Krakowski played coy about the costume she had chosen for the October holiday, she noted that the mother-son pair enjoy carving pumpkins. “We do all of that [and] we go to the pumpkin patch, all the traditional stuff,” she told Us.

So Spooky! Celebrity Kids' Halloween Costumes of 2022

Read article

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum and the menswear designer, 51, welcomed Bennett in April 2011Krakowski and Godley, who got engaged in 2009, eventually split in 2013. As the two continued coparenting the preteen, the Broadway vet has been candid about single parenting.

Jane Krakowski and Son Bennett, 11, 'Honor' Halloween in Their Household: We Do 'All the Traditional Stuff'
Jane Krakowski attends NYRP’s 26th Annual Hulaween Gala Celebration on October 28, 2022. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I’m incredibly humbled going through corona[virus] as a single parent,” she said during a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2020. “I mean, there is great joy in all the extra time that we’ve been getting to spend together, but I am a teacher for about four to five hours a day. Kids apparently want three full, cooked meals during the day — that’s crazy. And it was recently my son’s birthday, so I’ve tried even becoming a Pinterest mom by throwing a tie-dye birthday party on Zoom for him and all of his friends. So, I’m giving it my best shot.”

Krakowski remains in awe of her son as he discovers his passions while growing up.

Flying Solo! Celeb Moms Who Had Kids Without a Partner

Read article

“He’s into music [and] he plays three instruments,” the New Jersey native gushed on Friday at the New York City event. “He loves parkour and skateboarding, all that sort of stuff.”

While Bennett is finding his own interests, Krakowski doesn’t see him following in her footsteps. “I think he’s going to make his own path and choose whatever he wants to do,” she told Us. “He’s definitely a creative kid but I don’t know what he’s interested in doing yet.”

When she’s not in mom mode, the Name That Tune host enjoyed dressing up to go to NYRP’s “Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins” party held at Cipriani in New York City.

“My sin is sloth and I think it’s post-pandemic chic! I was going for or a little Beyoncé ‘I woke up like this,’” Krakowski said of her outfit. “I look forward to [this party] every year because I get to share the most fun evening with [Michael Kors] and his table. They are literally so much fun, and everybody shows up and just has the greatest night.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!