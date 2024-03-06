When wife Kylie Kelce is away, Jason Kelce needs all the help he can get.

On the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Jason, 36, was asked by a listener whether Kylie, 31, “left Wyatt in charge” when she jetted off to Milan Fashion Week last month.

Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 12 months.

The recently retired Jason retorted, “I mean, Wyatt’s always in charge, really.”

“You try to make her not be in charge,” he continued. “I try to discipline her. It’s just hard. It’s hard to reason with someone who has no reason.”

Jason’s brother and cohost, Travis Kelce, expressed admiration for his pragmatic niece’s take-charge attitude.

“Dude, she is one of my favorite people to people-watch.” Travis, 34, said of Wyatt. “I love just people-watching her. Watching her play with Elliotte is so adorable.”

When Jason asked Travis whether Wyatt and Ellie’s relationship reminded him of their own upbringing as kids — the brothers are similarly two years apart in age — Travis laughed and said, “Yes, 1,000 percent.”

Jason further explained that he was far from flying solo with Kylie out of town, saying, “I was not alone with the girls for more than two or three hours at any point in the weekend.”

“Grandma stayed over, Kylie’s mom,” Jason revealed. “Shout-out to [Lisa], she’s a saint. I could handle Ellie and Wy. It’s really the baby, the infant, that for some reason I’m just not as adept at handling.”

He also gave a nod to the family’s babysitter, who pulled “lots of extra time duty to help us get through that week.”

All of the help was appreciated, as Jason explained sometimes he “just doesn’t wake up,” which Travis called “a Kelce trait for sure.”

“Sometimes I actually do wake up, but I act like I’m still sleeping,” Jason admitted. “If I’m being honest.”

Regardless, Jason was thrilled that Kylie was able to squeeze in a little European vacation in the midst of their hectic lives, saying, “She doesn’t get any time away from the girls, really.”

Kylie sat front row next to Neiman Marcus exec Jodi Khan at the Alberta Ferretti show on February 21, decked out in a silver double-breasted suit with matching wide-legged pants and a white buttoned-up blouse.

“I’ll tell you what, Ky killed it,” Travis gushed about his sister-in-law. “Absolutely killed it.”